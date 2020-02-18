Home

RICKY E. DUKE

RICKY E. DUKE Obituary
Ricky E. Duke

Aliquippa

Ricky E. Duke, 68, of Aliquippa, passed away, Sunday, February 16, 2020, in his home.

Born February 8, 1952, in Rochester, a son of the late Eugene and Geraldine (Gum) Duke, he was a grateful heart transplant recipient.

Ricky was employed by Avis Budget Group as an agent for 40 years. He was a member of Celtic Red's Athletic Club and the Friday Night Bowling League at Sheffield Lanes for 40 years, both in Aliquippa.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 37 years, Christine (Stewart) Duke; a devoted daughter, Taylor "Goober" Duke and her fiancé Daryl Beck; his grandchildren, Hayden, who was his best buddy, Johnathan, Julieann, Breanna, and Christina; a brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Cathy Duke; a special niece, Heather; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kevin and Trellis Stewart and his very best friend, Mike Caler.

Friends will be received Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA 15001, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com

Ricky will always be remembered as a great husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 18, 2020
