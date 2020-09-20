Rita 'Sis' H. Raines
Big Beaver Borough
Rita "Sis"H. Raines, 94, of Big Beaver Borough, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in Providence Care Center.
Born December 4, 1925, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Bernard J. and Mercedes (Kossler) Langer. Rita was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who had a deep faith in our Lord. Rita always said hello to a stranger that she would pass wherever she was at with a smile and a twinkle in her eye. She enjoyed baking her famous chocolate chip cookies and zucchini bread for all to eat. She enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and she loved her two cats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ross W. Raines in 2011; a son, Gary Eugene Raines; three brothers, Bernard, Paul and Raymond Langer; and three step-brothers, Ronald, Kenneth and Myron Brenner.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Stacy Raines; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Mary and Kenneth McNulty, Patricia and Timothy Winters, and Barbara Raines; ten grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. In accordance with CDC guidelines, a maximum of 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at a time, social distancing will be practiced, and masks are mandatory inside of the funeral home. Rita will lie in state on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a,m, in the Christ Presbyterian Church, 828 Blackhawk Rd., Beaver Falls, PA 15010. Her nephew, the Rev. Richard Raines will officiate.
Private interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Jan Davis, Caroline McDermott and her granddaughter, Shadda Coats for the wonderful care for Rita while she was at home, and also the staff at Providence Care Center, Rita's niece Mary Langer, and her doctors, Dr. Prendergast and Dr. Sestito for their loving and dedicated care of our mom.
We love you Mom!