Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquipp
2345 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
(724) 378-4420
Rita Jones-Bruce

Rita Jones-Bruce Obituary
Rita

Jones-Bruce

Hopewell Township

Rita Jones-Bruce, 82, of Hopewell Twp. passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in Franciscan Manor.

She was born on February 17, 1937, the daughter of the late Guy and Angeline Tonachella. She was a member of Ohio United Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward J. Jones; her second husband, Jack L. Bruce; her daughter, Karen E. Barth and a sister, Marie "Toni" Saxon.

She is survived by two sons, Kenneth and Lorraine Jones, Center Twp. and Rev. Richard Jones and Dr. Adrienne Spirt, Annapolis, Md.; five grandchildren, Matthew and Ryan Jones, Hannah and Nathaniel Spirt-Jones and Nicholas Barth; son-in-law, Jeffrey Barth and sisters and brothers-in-law, Deborah and Mark Kiss and Ronnie and Betty Bruce.

Friends will be received on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 3 p.m. conducted by Rev. Nick Marlatt at HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St.,

Private burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 26, 2020
