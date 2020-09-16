Rita M. Ruof



Rita M. Ruof, 84, of Baltimore, Md., formerly of Lancaster, Pa., died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 after an extended illness.



Rita was born in Beaver Falls, Pa., she was the 7th of seven children born to James and Mary Scherer Weatherly. She grew up in Beaver Falls and attended St. Mary's Catholic grade school, then graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1954.



While in high school, Rita acquired short hand and typing skills. Soon after graduating she acquired her first job as secretary, at the Western and Southern Insurance Company in Monaca, Pa. Two years later, she accepted a secretarial position at Armstrong Cork Company in Beaver Falls, Pa.



Within weeks after Rita turned 21 years old, she met James Ruof, who also attended St. Mary's RC Church in Beaver Falls. Not long after meeting, they learned of their mutual employment at Armstrong Cork Company. Jim Ruof was employed as a draftsman at Armstrong Cork Company.



Three months after they met, Jim and Rita visited Monticello, where Jim proposed to Rita. On Saturday, December 28, 1957, at St. Mary's Church in Beaver Falls, Jim and Rita were married. Their eldest daughter, Beth, was born one year later. They lived in Beaver Falls until June, 1959, when Jim was transferred to to the Lancaster, Pa., plant of Armstrong Cork Company.They established a home in Lancaster, and one year later had their second daughter, Amy. Six years later their youngest daughter, Mary, was born. Rita and Jim also opened their home to four foster children at various times over the course of 10 years.



Rita retired from Pennfield Corporation in 1995, where she worked as a buyer. She later worked part-time at McGeary Grain in Lancaster, retiring in 2007.



Rita and Jim were married for 49 years, until the time of Jim's death. Coincidentally, and remarkably, Rita's death on September 8th was exactly 13 years after Jim's death on September 8th, 2007.



While living in Lancaster, Rita was an active member of St. Anthony's RC Church, and served as lector for 30 years. She was president of St. Anthony's Parent League for 2 years. She also served as secretary for the Parish Council for several years. Rita was a member of the Lancaster Catholic High School Board of Directors during the late 1970s.



Rita was a member of St. Anne's Bell choir for many years. She enjoyed gardening and playing bridge. She loved and excelled at all word games, especially Scrabble and Quiddler. She was an excellent cook, talented seamstress, and could crochet with expertise. She was an enthusiastic and loyal Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan. If unable to watch the Steelers or Pirates on television, her radio was tuned to the station broadcasting the game. Among her many interests, spending time with her family and friends was most cherished, and ranked the highest.



Rita lived in Lancaster until 2011, when she moved to Baltimore, Md., because of declining health.



Surviving are three daughters, Beth (Joel) Theis of McMurray, Pa., Amy (Geoff) Lakis, of Ellicott City, Md.; and Mary Ruof, partner of Russell Rains, of Austin, Texas. Also surviving are seven



grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sr. Mary Weatherly, SDP, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and Patricia Sasic of Beaver Falls, Pa.; many nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, Rita is preceded in death by four brothers, Joseph P. Weatherly, James E. Weatherly, and Eugene V. "Jeep" Weatherly, all of Beaver Falls, Pa., and Frank A. Weatherly of Lancaster, Pa.; and grandson, Christopher J. Wall of Washington, Pa.



A memorial Mass and celebration of Rita's life will be held at a later date, yet to be announced.



Memorial donations may be made to Resurrection School, 521 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602.



