Robert A. 'Bob' Hysell
Formerly of Beaver Falls
Robert A. 'Bob' Hysell, age 73, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Friday, October 2, 2020, at home surrounded by loving family.
He was born on December 8, 1946, to Elmer and Shirley (Hildebrand) Hysell in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. Bob was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War, doing three tours. He was also in the National Guard in Columbus, Ohio and during that time he was employed full time for a year at Camp Perry. Bob retired from the military after 21 years of dedicated service. He was a lifetime member of the Highland Area VFW 376 in Chippewa Pa. Bob enjoyed traveling, going to the casino, hunting and fishing. He was an avid Steeler fan. He loved spending time with his family especially his children and grandchildren. Bob's smile, sense of humor and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Norman Watson.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Sue Hysell; children, Chuck (Casey) Tausch, Bridgett Wimer, Bobby (Regina) Hysell, Jr. and Connie (Brad) Twentier; stepchildren, Todd (Linda) Bryant, Tom (Lisa) Bryant, and Anthony Bremer; twenty-one grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; siblings, Vicki Hysell, Alice Watson, Norma Jean (Bill) Hines, and Dan (Nikki) Watson; several nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Highland Area VFW, 376 Chippewa Park Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010, (724-843-2444). Memorial Services will be private.
To share a memory of Bob or to leave a special message for his family, visit www.newcomerstoledo.com
, and then click the "Share Memories" tab.