Robert A. Peach
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Peach

Hookstown

Robert A. Peach, 73, of Hookstown (Greene Township), died peacefully Friday morning, June 19, 2020, in the comfort of his Hookstown home surrounded by his loved ones.

Born January 23, 1947, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Clifford A. and Dorothea (Erbe) Peach, Robert was a teacher and retired as a principal in the Steel Valley School District after 34 years. He was a ham radio operator who enjoyed motorcycles and loved cars.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Frances (Quinn) Peach whom he married August 8, 1970; his children and their spouses, Sherry Peach-Walker and Peter Walker, Cranberry Twp., and David and Melissa Peach, Clinton; brother of Wayne (Joanne) Peach, Iowa; grandfather of Mason, Ryan and Evan Walker; his four legged best friends, Maude and Juliette; and three grand dogs.

Family and friends are welcome to call at MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050, Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. only. Services will be private. He will be laid to rest in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Georgetown.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family respectfully asks no personal contact with his wife Frances as she is a recent lung transplant recipient.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
447 Pine St
Hookstown, PA 15050
724-573-9511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved