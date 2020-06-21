Robert A. PeachHookstownRobert A. Peach, 73, of Hookstown (Greene Township), died peacefully Friday morning, June 19, 2020, in the comfort of his Hookstown home surrounded by his loved ones.Born January 23, 1947, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Clifford A. and Dorothea (Erbe) Peach, Robert was a teacher and retired as a principal in the Steel Valley School District after 34 years. He was a ham radio operator who enjoyed motorcycles and loved cars.Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Frances (Quinn) Peach whom he married August 8, 1970; his children and their spouses, Sherry Peach-Walker and Peter Walker, Cranberry Twp., and David and Melissa Peach, Clinton; brother of Wayne (Joanne) Peach, Iowa; grandfather of Mason, Ryan and Evan Walker; his four legged best friends, Maude and Juliette; and three grand dogs.Family and friends are welcome to call at MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050, Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. only. Services will be private. He will be laid to rest in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Georgetown.Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.Due to Covid-19 guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family respectfully asks no personal contact with his wife Frances as she is a recent lung transplant recipient.