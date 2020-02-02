|
|
Robert A. Scherer Sr.
Formerly of
New Sewickley Township
Robert A. Scherer Sr., 94, of Beaver, formerly of New Sewickley Twp., passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Beaver Meadows, Brighton Twp.
Born June 12, 1925, in Rochester, a son of the late Joseph A. and Judith C. Sommers Scherer, he was a retired electrical contractor through the IBEW Local 712, with Scherer Electric Contracting, Daugherty Twp., where he had worked for 20 years and was also retired from LTV Steel, Aliquippa, where he had worked for 30 years. Robert was a member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Parish, Rochester; a World War II U.S. Navy veteran; and Scoutmaster with St. Cecilia Church Boy Scout Troop 427. He was a 1944 graduate of Rochester High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh. He was member of the former Rochester American Legion Walter S. Roth Post 498 and a member of Knights of Columbus Father James Reid Council.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sheila Hetzler Scherer in 1988, and survived by his present wife, Alberta A. (Miller) Michewicz Scherer, Beaver. Also surviving are six sons and daughters-in-law, Robert A. Jr. and Sandy Scherer, Freedom; Daniel J. and Judy Scherer, Cordova, Tenn.; Michael P. and Sharon Scherer, Wellsville, Ohio; Timothy J. and Clara Scherer, East Rochester; Noe K. and Susan Scherer, Wampum; and Joseph K. and Kathy Scherer, Blue Grass, Iowa; a daughter-in-law, Pamela Scherer, New Sewickley Twp.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Judith S. and Gary Young, Washington, Pa., and Lynn M. and William Swager, Edgewater, Md.; 25 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; four stepchildren, Linda Belan, Lawrenceville, Ga.; Diane Jeffries, Connecticut; Mary Ann McCrory, and Jeffrey Michewicz and his wife Debbie, all of Rochester; several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; sister, Judith Andrews, Center Twp.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, Theodore P. Scherer, 2010; grandson, Brian Scherer, 1974; a brother, Father Joseph Scherer; a sister, Jean McClay; and a brother-in-law, Charles Andrews.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Rochester Twp. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
A Christian wake service will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.
The Veteran's Honor Guard will present full military honors at the cemetery Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The family wishes memorial contributions be made, in lieu of flowers, to JNF, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Center, NY 11570.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 2, 2020