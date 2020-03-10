|
|
Robert Allen Javens
Beaver Falls
Robert Allen Javens, age 87, died on March 7, 2020.
Born May 22, 1932, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Kenneth P. Javens and Rachel Billman Javens. He graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1950. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. Attending Leadership Training School and Camp Breckenridge, Ky., he graduated third in his class of 60 and was awarded the American Spirit Medal of Honor. Upon his arrival in Korea, he volunteered for Non-Commissioned Officer's School and finished first in his class of 48. At his discharge in January 1955, Bob was awarded the Korean Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. After returning from his service, Bob married the love of his life, Margaret (Peggy) Fezell, on May 10, 1955.
He was a retired chem-lab technician for Babcock & Wilcox with 37 years of serviceand continued in the same position for an additional 4 years for Koppel Steel. Other employment: part-time sales clerk at Lisle T. Miller men's clothing, 23 years; bus driver, Beaver County Transit Authority, 4 years; school bus driver, Ferguson Transportation for 15 years; and an additional 31 years with McCarter Transit, retiring in December 2011.
At age 13, Bob was baptized and became a member of First Baptist Church, Beaver Falls, where he worshipped and served in various positions until his death, including: President, Baptist Youth Fellowship; Sunday School Superintendent; Chairman, Deacon Board; Chairman, Trustee Board; Co-chairman, Building Council; Moderator; Choir Director; Worship Song Leader (starting at age 18). Additionally, he served terms as representative to Judson Baptist Camp, Erie, and to the Baptist Home and Orphanage, Mount Lebanon. His most enjoyable activity and passion was singing God's music, especially as a member of "The Gospel Four Quartet" and "The Gospelaires." Additionally, he sang with various combined church choirs for community special events. He enjoyed the privilege of singing with the 100-voice choir for the Pittsburgh 2000 Celebration of Praise at Mellon Arena and with the 2001 First Night Choir at Heinz Hall with the Pittsburgh Symphony. Most recently, he sang with Beaver Valley Choral Society from 2004 to 2018.
Bob served the community as Director, Upper Beaver Valley Soap Box Derby; Fundraising Coordinator, Upper Beaver Valley Soap Box Derby; President, Beaver County American Heart Association; and President, Booster Organization, Chippewa Indians Midget Football.
As a youth, Bob was an original member of the College Hill Wolverines baseball team, 1945 to 1951.
His wife, Peggy, died May 7, 2013, three days short of their 58th Anniversary. Bob was also preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth P. and Rachel Javens; sisters, Kay Williams, Phyllis Lasko, and Nancy Fenchel; and brother, Gary Javens.
He is survived by brother, Roger; sister, Karen Speelman (Edward Speelman); son, Robert L. (Gretchen); daughter, Tammy; daughter, Barbara Braden (Bill Braden); son, Christopher (Maria); grandchildren, Todd and Richard Javens, Jacob and Nicole Schneider, Justin and Adam Braden and Lindsay LaRue, Christopher, Andrew, and Cristina Javens, and Darik and Danielle O'Neil; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 12 noon until time of service at 4 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls. His pastor, the Rev. Jim Ingrim will officiate.
Members of the Veteran's Honor Guard will meet at the funeral home Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to conduct military honors.The family thanks Dubois Continuum of Care and Dr. Steven Graeca for their loving care of Bob during the last year of his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church of Beaver Falls, 616 17th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 10, 2020