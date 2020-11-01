Robert 'Bob' August Blatt



Formerly of New Brighton



Robert 'Bob' August Blatt, 79, of Chino Valley, Arizona, formerly of New Brighton, Pa., passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.



Born August 21, 1941, in New Brighton, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert Lee Blatt and Etta Bea (nee: Elliott) Jablonski.



Bob was a 1959 graduate of New Brighton High School. He was a Veteran, serving in the United States Air Force from October 1959 to October 1963. While in the Air Force, he attended Syracuse University where he studied Russian and his military service was classified. He worked in the mining industry for several years. He absolutely flourished in the field and loved mining. He also enjoyed welding and fishing.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Nancy Blatt and Patricia (Jablonski) Davids.



He is survived by his three children, Cynthia Blatt-Smith (Carl), North Sewickley Township, Pa.; Robert E. Blatt (Lisa), Beaver, Pa. and Amanda Blatt, Hopewell Township, Pa.; his three grandchildren, Elijah and Jozie Smith, and Gabriel Blatt; his sisters, Carol Wright (who was his devoted care-giver), Chino Valley, Ariz.; Barbara Garcia (Joe) Prescott Valley, Ariz.; Karen Wolfe, New Brighton, Pa. and Betty Hornyack (Paul), Beaver, Pa.; several special nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.



Interment will take place at the VA Cemetery in Prescott Arizona.



