Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CALDARELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT "KOOCH" CALDARELLI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT "KOOCH" CALDARELLI Obituary
Robert 'Kooch' Caldarelli

Ambridge

Robert 'Kooch' Caldarelli, 75, of Ambridge, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice of Beaver.

He was born August 30, 1944, in Sewickley, son of the late Angelo and Lucy Baglio Caldarelli.

Surviving are his wife, Janet Caldarelli; daughter, Kathleen Griffith of Economy; grandson, Jacob Robert Griffith; granddog, Nittany; sister-in-law, Marylou Caldarelli of Hopewell; nieces and nephews, Jeff (Liz) Bracci of Ambridge, Luci (Doug) McIntyre of Economy, Lisa (Dan) McCrory of Hopewell, Susan (Jeff) Krol of Cranberry Twp. and Reed (Mandy) Hankinson of Cranberry Twp. and his extended Baglio Family.

Preceding him in death were two sisters, Jean Hankinson and Angela Bracci and a brother, Louis (Gigi) Caldarelli.

Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, from where a prayer service will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in the Good Samaritan Catholic Church.

Interment will follow in Good Samaritan Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver for their compassion and care given to Robert.

Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -