|
|
Robert 'Kooch' Caldarelli
Ambridge
Robert 'Kooch' Caldarelli, 75, of Ambridge, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice of Beaver.
He was born August 30, 1944, in Sewickley, son of the late Angelo and Lucy Baglio Caldarelli.
Surviving are his wife, Janet Caldarelli; daughter, Kathleen Griffith of Economy; grandson, Jacob Robert Griffith; granddog, Nittany; sister-in-law, Marylou Caldarelli of Hopewell; nieces and nephews, Jeff (Liz) Bracci of Ambridge, Luci (Doug) McIntyre of Economy, Lisa (Dan) McCrory of Hopewell, Susan (Jeff) Krol of Cranberry Twp. and Reed (Mandy) Hankinson of Cranberry Twp. and his extended Baglio Family.
Preceding him in death were two sisters, Jean Hankinson and Angela Bracci and a brother, Louis (Gigi) Caldarelli.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, from where a prayer service will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in the Good Samaritan Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in Good Samaritan Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver for their compassion and care given to Robert.
Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 6, 2020