Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Carl Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Carl Nelson Obituary
Robert Carl

Nelson

Formerly of Aliquippa

Robert Carl Nelson, 90, formerly from Aliquippa, passed away May 6, 2020, at Medical City Lewisville, Lewisville Texas.

He was born May 16, 1929, to Carl and Gertrude (Wylie) Nelson. He retired after 24 years of service in the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer, and afterwards from the Beaver County Airport.

He is survived by daughter, Roberta (and Ryan) Cooner; sons, Robert (and Rhonda) Nelson, Jr. and Roy (and Sandy) Nelson; grandchildren, Dalton, Alyssa, Brett, Mikayla and Seth; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service and burial, with full military honors, will be held at a later date.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -