Robert Chandler Burke
Robert Chandler Burke

Ambridge

Robert Chandler Burke, 59, of Ambridge, Pa., passed away peacefully in his home on July 3, 2020.

He was born in Sewickley, Pa., on January 6, 1961. Robert was a proud graduate of Quaker Valley High School.

Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Sara Louise Burke Turner and his father, Robert Turner.

He was survived by five children, Cullen Christopher Harrison of Coraopolis, Pa.; Robert James (Brittny) Burke of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Miasha Marie Moore of Aliquippa, Pa.; Erica Lorraine Burke of Knoxville, Tenn.; and Trinity David Lorraine Burke of Ambridge, Pa. He also leaves behind an older brother, James Edward Burke of Butler, Pa.; younger brothers, Donald Turner of Leetsdale, Pa.; and David Turner of Beaver Falls, Pa.; younger sisters, Jackie Turner of Aliquippa, Pa., and Lori Turner of Aliquippa, Pa.; and a host of grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at noon following a viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 300 11th Street, Ambridge, PA 15003.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
