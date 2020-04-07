Home

ROBERT CHEHOVITS Sr.

ROBERT CHEHOVITS Sr. Obituary
Robert

Chehovits, Sr.

New Sewickley Township

Robert Chehovits, Sr., 78, of New Sewickley Twp. died Friday, April 3, 2020, in Brighton Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born December 19, 1941, in Sewickley, Pa. to the late Joseph and Genevieve (Malinowski) Chehovits. Robert worked in the maintenance department at Cranberry Mall. He was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Ambridge.

Preceding him in death in addition to his parents was a brother, Kenneth Chehovits.

He is survived by a son, Robert Chehovits, Jr., New Sewickley Twp.; a daughter, Jennifer Fritz of Baden; three grandchildren, Robert Monahan, Jr., James Monahan, both of Ambridge, and Eric Corvia of Bridgeville.

A private funeral service was held in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Private interment followed.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 7, 2020
