Robert (Bob) Croll
Monaca
Robert (Bob) Croll, 85, of Monaca, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, while in the comfort of his home.
Born May 25, 1935, in Slippery Rock, he was the son of the late John and Jean Croll. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion. He worked as a metal caster, retiring from Horsehead (formerly St. Joe Minerals) after more than 43 years.
He enjoyed woodcrafts, fishing, and spending time at his camp. Above all, he will be most remembered as a man who loved his family and friends.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 63 years, Joyce E. (Rambo) Croll, whom he married June 15, 1957; his three loving children, Robert Croll, of Orlando, Fla.; Jay Croll of New Brighton; and Joy (Croll) Hohn and her husband, Troy, of Pittsburgh; special daughter-in-law, Judy Croll and her companion Chris Voynick of New Sewickley Township; and his four adoring grandchildren, Marlena, Emily, Hannah, and Jamie.
The Croll family will welcome friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, where a service will follow at 5 p.m. with full military honors. Mother Teresa Hospice chaplain, Andrew Kurzawski will be officiating.
Special appreciation to the staff of Mother Teresa's Hospice, who treated Bob with compassion and care in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
at www.lls.org
or Mother Teresa Hospice, 3950 Brodhead Road, Suite # 300, Monaca, PA 15061.
