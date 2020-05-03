Home

J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Robert D. "Bob" Getic

Robert D. "Bob" Getic Obituary
Robert D. 'Bob' Getic

Rochester

Robert D. Getic, 65, of Rochester, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born November 11, 1954, in Aliquippa, he is the son of Grace Getic. He had worked for DT Watson, Schneider Trucking, and most recently American Eagle. He was a social member of Rochester Twp. V.F.D.

He was preceded in death by a brother, John Kibler.

Surviving are his brothers, Bob (Andrea) Kibler, Baden; Glen "Bummer" (Barb) Kibler, Jr., Chippewa; Dale Kibler, New Brighton; and Gary Gnan, Aliquippa; and several nieces, nephews and their families.

There will be no services and he will be laid to rest in Marklesburg Union Cemetery, Altoona.

Arrangements by J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020
