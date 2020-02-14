Home

ROBERT D. JONES

ROBERT D. JONES Obituary
Robert D. Jones

Beaver Falls

On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, Robert D. Jones, broke his earthly bonds and ascended into the Heavens surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born in Trenton, N.C. on February 3, to the late Moses and Mary Taft Jones Sr.

Robert worked in the Tin Mill at J & L Steel for many years until he retired. Robert was baptized at an early age while attending Bethel Baptist Church, Aliquippa. He enjoyed watching sports, as well as traveling and home remodeling. He married the former Mary Jeter and to this union he had his daughter, Rondell who he cherished.

In addition to his parents Robert is preceded in death by his brother, Moses Jones Jr.

Surviving to cherish his memories are his daughter, Rondell Jones, Beaver Falls; sisters, Annie Granderson Glenn and Janice Gipson, Aliquippa; brothers, Edward (Ada) Jones, Rochester and David (Lorraine) Jones, Aliquippa; uncle, James (Pearl) Taft, Jacksonville N.C.; aunt, Martha Slade, New Rochelle, N.Y. and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends will be received on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. followed by a Homegoing Service at WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 14, 2020
