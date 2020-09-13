Robert David 'Bob' BouterseBadenRobert David 'Bob' Bouterse died September 8, 2020, after a brief illness.Bob was born in Columbus, Ohio September 24, 1947, the son of the late Arthur D. and Elizabeth Corbell Bouterse.He was preceded in death by his son, Brian David Bouterse and is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lynn; his daughter Heather, and sons Rob and Doug Bouterse. He was the solid rock that kept his wife and children grounded. Their lives will never seem complete without him.He dearly loved his family and was a greatly loved by each one. His participation in all their lives was one of his greatest joys. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Jordan, Brendon, Halley, Emma, Riayn, Pierce, Karter, and first great-grandchild, Jhane´.The family would enjoy your remembrances of Bob on the Bohn-Matich website. They just ask for your sustaining prayers at this very sad time.Donations can be made in Bob's name to one's favorite charity.BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge is in charge of arrangements.