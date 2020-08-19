Robert Earl Caldwell
Formerly of Patterson Heights
Robert Earl Caldwell, 94, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and formerly of Patterson Heights, died Saturday August 15, 2020, in Waccamaw Community Hospital, Murrels Inlet, S.C.
Born February 4, 1926, in New Brighton he was the son of the late Harold and Velma (McCoy) Caldwell. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired from the former Babcock & Wilcox Tubular Products as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was the former President of the Beale Cypher Association, Washington DC; former Patterson Heights Volunteer Fire Chief; former President of Beaver County Retired Men's Association, and former Member of the Men of Melody.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Reginia (Kraft) Caldwell, January 11, 2010; a son-in-law, Allan Binder, January 18, 2017, and two sisters, Lois Zlatarich, April 17, 2020 and Betty Campbell, June 12, 2005.
He is survived by a daughter, Virginia Binder, Myrtle Beach S.C.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis Caldwell (Sharon), West Palm Beach Fla. and Donald Caldwell (Heidi), Myrtle Beach S.C.; three sisters, Marilyn Casbourne, Naples, Fla., Kathryn Adams, Crown Point, Ind. and Suzanne Beatty, Hammond Ind.; a brother, Tom Caldwell, Denver, Colo.; ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Friends will be received Friday from 2 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME,
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. with his son, Dennis Caldwell officiating.
Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chippewa Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Patterson Heights Volunteer Fire Department, 604-7th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.