Robert H.
Dodson
New Brighton
Robert H. Dodson, 65, of New Brighton, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Edison Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born January 5, 1955, in Kentucky, he was the son of Catherine L. (Bable) Dodson and the late William C. Dodson. Robert was service foreman for the Beaver Falls Water Authority and was involved with Beaver Falls Girls Softball for many years.
In addition to his mother, Robert is survived by his daughter, Kelly Duncan; grandchildren, Robert Dodson, Alexandria Duncan, Jayme Duncan and Cloud Schaper; and sisters, Katherine Behrle and Sandra (Claude) Neidlinger.
In addition to his father, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Dodson and sister, Patricia Genevie.
Friends and family will be received on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. In accordance with CDC guidelines, a maximum number of 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at all times, and masks are mandatory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Autism Society of Pittsburgh, 4371 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146.