Robert H. Huff, 84, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Beaver.
Born April 14, 1936, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Walter Davis and Catherine (Henry) Huff.
Mr. Huff retired from the Blooming Mill of LTV Steel in Aliquippa with over 30 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Woodlawn and F&AM Woodlawn Lodge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Delores (Bevivino) Huff; a brother Walter Huff and a sister, JoAnn Geist.
Surviving are a son, Tony Huff; a daughter and son-in-law, Rosemary and Gerard Boronsky; five grandchildren, Sean (Cassidy) Huff, Robert (Desiree) Huff, Stephani Huff, Matthew (Mara) Boronsky, and Gabrielle Bronosky; four great grandchildren, Lucy, Raya, Avril and Mylez; a brother, James "Dick" (Joan) Huff, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa
, where a service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m., with Rev. Howard Irwin, officiating.
Private interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa.
The family would like to thank the extraordinary staff at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Beaver for all their kindness and loving care.