Robert Hites Berchtold
Formerly of New Brighton
Robert Hites Berchtold, 90, of Beaver Falls, formerly of New Brighton, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, in Providence Care Center.
Born May 17, 1930, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Frank and Etta (Hites) Berchtold. He graduated from New Brighton High School, served in the United States Navy, retired from Moltrup Steel in Beaver Falls and was a member of the American Legion Post 19 in New Brighton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilda Jean (Megill) Berchtold in 2014, and a sister, Marylyn (Jean) Reisinger.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert Clinton and Lillian Berchtold, Chippewa Twp.; three daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy Lynne and Lou Markovich, Salem Ohio; Christy Ann and Larry Linke, Plant City, Fla.; and Connie Sue Berchtold, Alexandria, Va,; nine grandchildren, Jason (Karen) and Mark (Kelly) McCormick, Brian (Sharronda) and Abby Markovich (fiancé Roderick Williams), Nicolas (Brandy), Christian and Nathan Berchtold, and Brett J. and Kyle T. Sherbine; and seven great-grandchildren, Tyler and Jordyn McCormick, Bryce, Cade and Olivia McCormick, Maci Berchtold, and Tyler Hrenko.
The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Care Center for the extraordinary care that was extended to our father.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp.
. Robert will lie in state Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the New Brighton Methodist Church, 1033 Sixth Avenue, New Brighton. Pastor Gary Hilton will officiate. In accordance with CDC guidelines, a maximum of 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at a time, social distancing will be practiced at the funeral home and church, and masks are mandatory at the visitation, funeral service, and cemetery.
Interment will follow in Grove Cemetery. The members of the Beaver County Special Unit will meet at the cemetery to perform full military honors.