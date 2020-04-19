|
|
Robert J. 'Bob' Good
Chippewa Township
Robert J. 'Bob' Good, 79, of Chippewa Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice of Wexford.
Born June 30, 1940, he was the son of the late William and Mary (McKelvey) Brinkworth. Bob was a 20-year Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the Beaver Post Office, where he served as the Postmaster. He was a member of the Rochester VFW Post 128.
He is survived by his loving wife, Maryann (Serb) Good; his children, Kimberly (John) Bartol, Robert J. Jr. (Debbie) Good, Marie "Mimi" Renkenberger, April McDowell and Curtis Finney; seventeen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; a sister, Delores "Dee" Petty and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Finney; four brothers and one sister.
All services were private. A memorial will be planned at a later date.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Concordia Nurses and to the Good Samaritan Hospice of Wexford for all of the loving care they provided to Bob.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020