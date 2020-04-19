Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1133 Penn Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
(724) 843-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT GOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. "BOB" GOOD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. "BOB" GOOD Obituary
Robert J. 'Bob' Good

Chippewa Township

Robert J. 'Bob' Good, 79, of Chippewa Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice of Wexford.

Born June 30, 1940, he was the son of the late William and Mary (McKelvey) Brinkworth. Bob was a 20-year Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the Beaver Post Office, where he served as the Postmaster. He was a member of the Rochester VFW Post 128.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maryann (Serb) Good; his children, Kimberly (John) Bartol, Robert J. Jr. (Debbie) Good, Marie "Mimi" Renkenberger, April McDowell and Curtis Finney; seventeen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; a sister, Delores "Dee" Petty and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Finney; four brothers and one sister.

All services were private. A memorial will be planned at a later date.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Concordia Nurses and to the Good Samaritan Hospice of Wexford for all of the loving care they provided to Bob.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -