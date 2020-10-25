Robert J. Konyha
Formerly of Imperial and Moon Township
Robert J. Konyha, 74, formerly of Imperial and Moon Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 23, 2020, in Heritage Valley Sewickley.
He was born in Pittsburgh, on October 22, 1946, the son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth Konyha. He loved muscle cars and to watch drag racing.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Konyha; a son, William "B.J" Konyha, Raccoon Twp.; a brother, Kenneth (Sandra) Konyha, Leeper, Pa.; and 11 nieces and nephews.
As per his wishes, all services are private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com
, is entrusted with the arrangements.