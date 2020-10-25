1/
Robert J. Konyha
Robert J. Konyha

Formerly of Imperial and Moon Township

Robert J. Konyha, 74, formerly of Imperial and Moon Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 23, 2020, in Heritage Valley Sewickley.

He was born in Pittsburgh, on October 22, 1946, the son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth Konyha. He loved muscle cars and to watch drag racing.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Konyha; a son, William "B.J" Konyha, Raccoon Twp.; a brother, Kenneth (Sandra) Konyha, Leeper, Pa.; and 11 nieces and nephews.

As per his wishes, all services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
2345 Mill St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4420
