ROBERT J. KUBACK
Robert J. Kuback

Aliquippa

Robert J. Kuback, 65, of Aliquippa, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

He was born on July 3, 1955, in McKees Rock, Pa., son of the late Peter and the late Mary (Kowal) Kuback.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by first wife, Mary Cassidy.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca White; daughter, Rochelle (Shaun Yanko) Shope; stepsons, Michael Cassidy and Hunter White; grandchildren, Patrick Caler, Aleesha Shope, Emalee Shope, Tyler Cassidy and Seamus Cassidy and great grandchildren, Bretlee Caler, Leevi Caler and Lily Cassidy. He is also survived by best friends, Judy Shilling and Alex Mrk, his loving dog, Simba and many other friends. Robert was a retired electrician. Robert takes with him many stories, memories, and fun times.

Friends and family will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
