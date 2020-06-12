ROBERT J. "BUBBA" O'HARA
1962 - 2020
Robert J. 'Bubba' O'Hara

Chippewa Township

Robert J. 'Bubba' O'Hara, 57, of Chippewa Twp., died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence.

Born September 9, 1962, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of Margaret Aley.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 24 years, Patricia Joann Swinker O'Hara; five sons, Bobby (Krista) O'Hara, Jesse O'Hara, Tyler O'Hara, Mark (Ashley) Carr Jr. and Andrew (Jocelyn) Carr; three brothers and a sister, Randy (Shirley) O'Hara, Bryon O'Hara, Ruth (Harry) Romigh and Greg O'Hara; five granddaughters, McKenzie O'Hara, Annistyn, Ensley, Lenna and Eila Carr; a very dear friend, Melanie Barnhart and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, David Aley.

Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com, where a service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Pastor John Westurn will officiate.

Interment will follow in Holy Souls Cemetery.

Family request contributions be made to American Cancer Society, 3582 Brodhead Road #201, Monaca, PA 15061 or Allegheny Health Network Hospice, 4 Allegheny Sq. E #603, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
JUN
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
JUN
15
Service
11:00 AM
Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
117 Blackhawk Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
