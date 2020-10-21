1/1
ROBERT J. RESS
Robert J. Ress

Beaver

Robert J. Ress, 93, of Beaver, Pa., passed away October 18, 2020, at Tapestry Senior Living in Moon Township.

He was born in Germany on April 11, 1927, to the late Franz and Ella Ress. He immigrated to the United States in 1953, and his late wife, Irmgard Welte, followed in 1956. They were wed at St. Paul's German Lutheran Church in Rochester, one week after Irmgard's arrival in the United States. Ress had several siblings and one step-daughter, Melita Welte, who preceded him and Irmgard in death.

Ress had a career as a machinist and worked for Westinghouse Corporation in Beaver for over 20 years before his retirement in 1988. He enjoyed wood working, traveling the world, watching soccer, and reading. He loved and often spoke of German food, beer, and wine. For many years, he was often seen walking River Road in Beaver and frequenting the Beaver Library.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Those wishing to honor Robert's life may make a memorial contribution to the Beaver Area Memorial Library, 100 College Avenue, Beaver, PA 15009.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
