ROBERT JAMES "MAC" MCGAFFICK
Robert James 'Mac' McGaffick

Monaca

Robert James McGaffick, 69, went to meet the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Known also as Bob, Jimmy, Mac and Special 1, he was born March 21, 1951, a son of Olive Grace (Boyd) McGaffick Moore and the late Robert D. McGaffick.

In addition to his mother, he leaves a son and his wife; several grandchildren; four sisters, Linda in Texas, Carol in Arizona and Holly and Debbie, both in Pennsylvania; a half brother, David 'Dink' McGaffick of Industry and a stepbrother, Steve Book of Ohio. He also leaves his life partner, Janet Caplinger and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

He will be remembered as a great friend and a hard worker. He was a bit ornery but was loved by many. Bob was a proud Veteran of the U. S. Navy and will be greatly missed.

Private burial will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).

To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, post photographs of Bob's life, get directions and other information, please visit Robert's permanent memorial site at simpsonfuneralhome.com.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
