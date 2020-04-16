|
Robert James Ramsey
Burgettstown
Robert James Ramsey, 68, of Burgettstown (Hanover Twp.), died peacefully Tuesday afternoon in the comfort of his home with his wife at his side.
Born June 7, 1951, in Steubenville, Ohio, he was a son of the late James W. and Lenora G. (Ash) Ramsey. Mr. Ramsey had worked as a truck driver in the energy industry and was a member of the Community Bible Church, Aliquippa.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Janet A. (Stratton) Ramsey, the couple wed on January 12, 1973; his sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry and Lanaya Ramsey of Waldorf, Md. and John and Andrea Ramsey of Washington, D.C.; his grandchildren, Michael, Jerry II and Vashti, and two brothers, Howard Ramsey of Weirton and Bruce Ramsey of Paris.
Due to the current conditions, cremation will take place and burial will follow in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery at a later date. A memorial service will be announced when possible.
Arrangements by the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 16, 2020