Robert Kearns DornenburgHopewell TownshipRobert Kearns Dornenburg, 70, of Hopewell Twp., passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, September 26, 2020, in his home.Born November 16, 1949, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Delbert and Theodora Kearns.Surviving are his beloved wife of 24 years, Diane (Ieraci) Dornenburg; his children, Erin (Rafael) Herrara and Rob Dornenburg; his stepdaughters, Tahnee Robinson and Cami DelPrince Himme; his grandchildren, Cole, Sophia, and Vedder, whom he adored, and his siblings, Tom Dornenburg, Anna (Chuck) Poploskie, and Jean Thomas.In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Teah Robinson, and a brother, Peter Dornenburg.Honoring his wishes, all services will be private.