1/1
ROBERT KEARNS DORNENBURG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Kearns Dornenburg

Hopewell Township

Robert Kearns Dornenburg, 70, of Hopewell Twp., passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, September 26, 2020, in his home.

Born November 16, 1949, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Delbert and Theodora Kearns.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 24 years, Diane (Ieraci) Dornenburg; his children, Erin (Rafael) Herrara and Rob Dornenburg; his stepdaughters, Tahnee Robinson and Cami DelPrince Himme; his grandchildren, Cole, Sophia, and Vedder, whom he adored, and his siblings, Tom Dornenburg, Anna (Chuck) Poploskie, and Jean Thomas.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Teah Robinson, and a brother, Peter Dornenburg.

Honoring his wishes, all services will be private.

Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.

com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved