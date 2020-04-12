|
Robert 'Bobby' L. Elmore
Aliquippa
Robert "Bobby" L. Elmore, 80, of Aliquippa, went home to be with the Lord on April 4, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.
Robert was born July 6, 1939, in Aliquippa, to the late Henry and Edna Elmore.
Robert was a faithful member of Christian Lighthouse Church. He served in the U.S. Marines and worked as a drug and alcohol counselor for many years. During his free time, he enjoyed going fishing and being around family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Elmore; three sons, Melvin, Kevin and Terry Johnson; two daughters, Lucretia and Tammie Johnson; and a grandson, Deon Johnson.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Louise Elmore, Aliquippa; a sister, Annette (Fernando) Glenn; three daughters, Jada Elmore, Tara (Damon) Hall and Tonya (Jerome) Mclean, Aliquippa; two sons, Robert (Amanda) Elmore, Pittsburgh, and Troy Johnson, Aliquippa; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Therman, Claude, Bishop Bernard Wallace, Charles and Brent.
The family has requested a private viewing.
The family would like to thank Gallagher Hospice for all their help.
Arrangements entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 12, 2020