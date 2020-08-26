1/1
ROBERT L. HALLMARK
Robert L.

Hallmark

East Palestine

Robert L. Hallmark, 83, of East Palestine, passed away Thursday morning, August 20, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Hallmark was born October 22, 1936, in Havana, Ill., a son of the late John and Dollie Chaney Hallmark and lived here the past two years coming from Homewood, Pa.

Bob had work in construction with the Local Union #833 in Western Pennsylvania. He was a member of the First Church of Christ in East Palestine and he served in the U.S. Army. He loved fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Tom) Guzzetti of East Palestine; sisters, Sandy McCabe of Cuba, Ill., Linda Morris of Havana, Ill. and Harriet Palmer of Okla.; brothers, Larry (Lorraine) Hallmark of Havana, Ill. and Richard Hallmark of Lincoln, Ill.; grandchildren, Audrey DeSanzo, Ronnie DeSanzo, Jessica (Greg) Webb, Neil (Sheila) Guzzetti, Annika (Brandon) Siembieda and Jacob Guzzetti; and great grandchildren, Paige, Gregory, Brenton, Rihanna, Nevaeh, Ronnie, Ellie, Aria and Adelin.

He was preceded in death by daughters, Carol DeSanzo and Christine Collar; his son, David Hallmark and several siblings.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the First Church of Christ, East Palestine with Mr. Robert Helbeck officiating.

Professional services have been entrusted to the VAN DYKE-SWANEY-RETTIG FUNERAL HOME, EAST PALESTINE.

Sign the guest register and send condolences to

www.familycareservices.

com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
VanDyke - Swaney - Rettig Funeral Home - East Palestine
60 West Martin Street
East Palestine, OH 44413
(330) 426-2211
