Robert L. Idzojtic
Vanport
Robert L. Idzojtic, 76, of Vanport, formerly of Conway, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Romigh-Idzojtic.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday Times.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 6, 2020