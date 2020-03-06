Home

Robert L. Idzojtic Obituary
Robert L. Idzojtic

Vanport

Robert L. Idzojtic, 76, of Vanport, formerly of Conway, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Romigh-Idzojtic.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday Times.

Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 6, 2020
