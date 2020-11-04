1/
Robert L. Willgruber
{ "" }
Robert L. Willgruber

Robert L. Willgruber, 79, of Economy, fell asleep in the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Born September 11, 1941, he was the son of the late Emil and Angela (Solderich) Willgruber.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline (Maydak) Willgruber; his son, Jason Willgruber; his sister, Edna Dunstan; and three nieces, Kathy, Patty, and Sandy.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 450 Glenwood Dr., Ambridge. Father Vincent will officiate.

Entombment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Homes - Chippewa
117 Blackhawk Rd
Chippewa, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
