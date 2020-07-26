Robert Lee Snyder
Beaver Falls
Robert Lee Snyder, born October 1, 1936, the son of William and Katheryn Snyder, passed on July 22, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Robert, known as Bob by everyone, was a man of great integrity; a trait his parents had instilled in him early on. It was at the core of everything he did in life and that included his military time spent in the U.S. Marine Corps, his employments, and most importantly raising his own family which he considered to be his greatest gift in life, so much so that all his other achievements in his professional life were simply the passings of life lived.
The treasures in his life were his wife, Carole, who passed in 2016; his children, Beth Ann Simmons, Lisa (David) McKeough, and Rob (Rhonda) Snyder; his grandchildren, Sam Raisor, Ashley (Chris) McKeough Freed, E.J. Campbell who passed in 2017, Kristy (Chris) Snyder Leonard, and Chelsie (Ben) Snyder Szilagy; great-grandchildren, Brian Campbell, Gavin and Carson Freed and Micah Leonard.
Bob met every challenge in life with the same love, integrity, and faith that he reflected on his family; no matter how daunting those might be. Even with the loss of his wife, he still rose up to the challenges of life and embraced the world as she would have seen it...with joy and happiness. Bob has left this world and those he loved with many found memories to cherish. He has also carried with him his own cherished memories of the family and friends he held so dear.
In addition to his parents, his wife and his grandson, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, William Snyder; brother-in-law, Larry Shee; sister-in-law, Laney Snyder; niece, Amy Shee Stief; father and mother-in-law, Leo and Viola Murphy; and brothers-in-law, William and Richard Murphy.
Along with his "treasures" Bob leaves behind a brother, Donald Snyder; sisters, Marilyn Shee and Susan Nye; sisters-in-law, Sis (William) Snyder, Wanda and Bobbie Murphy; brother-in-law, James (Joyce) Murphy; eighteen incredible nieces and nephews along with their own families; and friends he regarded as family.
As per Bob's wishes there will be no viewing. CAMPBELL'S BEAVER FALLS FUNERAL HOME, 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com
, will oversee all final arrangements.
Bob's family wishes to thank the entire staff of Beaver Healthcare & Rehab for not only the amazing care he received during his time there, but also for the true enjoyment they brought him in having a lovely social life within those walls. The compassion they showed him and his family in his passing days was above and beyond loving.
Donations can be made in Bob's name to the American Parkinson's Disease Association by going to apdaparkinson.org
A memorial service will be held at a future date.