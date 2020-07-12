Gosh, I'm going to miss Bob. We usually got together three times a year and those get-togethers were special. In January I would travel from Reston, Va. to Mark's place to make the famous sausage and supie. Bob and I were in charge of picking up hundreds of pounds of meat and getting the process going the same day. We always looked forward to having a couple Bourbon Manhattans after a long day with the butcher knife. I would return in March for "March Madness" as the Mountaineers and Wildcats battled to get to the finish line. We always shared a bottle of fine wine and Bob's special IPAs that weekend. The Annual Family Reunion was special with Bob winning his share at Bocchi. Not sure where I go from here, nevertheless, I will always have wonderful memories of my very special brother-in-law, Bob.

charles greco