Robert Lee Sprague
1943 - 2020
Robert Lee Sprague

Economy Borough

Robert Lee (Bob) Sprague died Friday, July 3, 2020, after a struggle with cancer.

He was born December 22, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Lee and Mildred Sprague.

Surviving siblings are Peggy Kreitzburg, Pat Cory (Chuck), Mary Harris (Chuck), and Charles (Gretchen). Bob was also close with his wife Kathy's siblings, the late Teddi Wieser (Forrest), Chuck Greco (Betty), and Jim Greco (Nancy).

Bob was happily married to his wife Kathy for 32 years. He was blessed with two sons from a previous marriage, Dave (Beth) and Mark (Kacey). Stepchildren include Karyne Anderson (Kurt), Michael Kinger (Chris), Mark Kinger (Dawn) and Kristin Rudolph (Rich).

His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his greatest joys and beneficiaries of his love, humor, generosity and single-minded attention. Each of them had a special place in his heart and "Pop Pop" will be missed by them forever. Grandchildren include Lauren Narkiewicz (Kyle), Caitlin Allsop (Clay), Ryan Kinger, Kylee Kinger, Matt Anderson (Denisse), Nicholas Kinger, Zach Anderson, Sadie Rudolph, Karyne Kinger, Amelia Rudolph, Andrea Kinger, Theo Rudolph, Corinne Sprague, Cooper Sprague, and Benjamin Sprague. Great-grandchildren include Jane and Max Allsop, Remy Anderson, and Benji Narkiewicz.

Bob graduated from Edinboro University with a degree in psychology and a master's degree in social work from West Virginia University. He worked for 40 years in human services, including serving as a supervisor at Beaver County Children and Youth Services, and director of Meals on Wheels for Lutheran Social Services.

An avid outdoorsman, Bob was also a certified Master Gardener. He enjoyed sports, particularly cheering for the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. He loved to work out and play golf. He dabbled in brewing beer and enjoyed a good glass of wine or craft beer with family and friends. He was always available to anyone who needed help and will be sorely missed by his many friends and family.

He was a member of New Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Economy Borough. He served on the church council, was a member of Thrivent, and served wherever needed.

A memorial service will be held in the future at New Hope Church followed by a reception celebrating Bob's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Autism Society of America (in honor of his grandson, Ryan Kinger), The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, or Animal Friends.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Pennsylva
11269 Perry Highway, Suite 222
Pittsburgh, PA 15090
8783325527
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
July 11, 2020
Dave, so sorry for your family's loss.

Bob Zebrasky
Robert Zebrasky
July 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this news. Bob was always so welcoming at the family reunions, and clearly put so much good into the world. He will be dearly missed.
Kathy Dowd
July 8, 2020
Our hearts are heavy today. The angels have a great one; Bob is tending the garden in heaven. So many words to describe; but mostly he had an unselfish, gentle spirit. He always put others needs before his. One time he filled in at Grandparents' Day at school for our daughter because hers were passed--this meant a lot to her. He would tease a little and make us laugh. Our prayers to him and all his family. God Bless you Bob! We'll miss you!
Tom and Mary Bond
July 7, 2020
Gosh, I'm going to miss Bob. We usually got together three times a year and those get-togethers were special. In January I would travel from Reston, Va. to Mark's place to make the famous sausage and supie. Bob and I were in charge of picking up hundreds of pounds of meat and getting the process going the same day. We always looked forward to having a couple Bourbon Manhattans after a long day with the butcher knife. I would return in March for "March Madness" as the Mountaineers and Wildcats battled to get to the finish line. We always shared a bottle of fine wine and Bob's special IPAs that weekend. The Annual Family Reunion was special with Bob winning his share at Bocchi. Not sure where I go from here, nevertheless, I will always have wonderful memories of my very special brother-in-law, Bob.
charles greco
July 7, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
July 7, 2020
Norm and I are so sorry to hear of Bob
Janet and Norman
July 6, 2020
Bob was such a tremendous person. He was my supervisor for 13 years and truly made my job such a joy. Always smiling and so supportive of his staff and our clients. He had a wonderful sense of humor too. I was honored to know him and I am very grateful for the opportunity to work with him. I send my prayers for his family.
Maree Gallagher
July 6, 2020
I am so very sorry for your lose. He was truly a great person, mentor, friend and had the pleasure of working with him for 25 years! I will miss him dearly! Please let me know when the memorial service will be held.
Sandie Palmer
