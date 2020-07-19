1/1
Robert Louis Bertoli
Robert Louis Bertoli

Raccoon Township

Robert Louis Bertoli, 86, of Raccoon Twp., passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, in his home with his wife, Donna at his bedside.

Born October 1, 1933, he was the son of the late Pompeo and Anita Bertoli. Mr. Bertoli spent his working years at BV Cash Market, Parkway Concrete Products, Inches Nursery, and as a private landscaper. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He enjoyed working outside, masonry, western movies, listening to Nat King Cole, and showing pictures of his boys, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to anyone that would let him.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 64 years, Donna (Laing) Bertoli; his sons, Robert J. Bertoli (Carol), James A. Bertoli (Pam) and Todd A. Bertoli; grandchildren, Kristen, Kyle, Anthony, Andrew, Ben, Bryce, Josh and Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Hanna, Vienna, Florence, Alexys, Bianca and Cecelia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores; mother-in-law, Grace (Moore) Laing; and grandson, Tyler Bertoli.

A private family visitation will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, and burial will be held at Homewood Cemetery, 1599 South Dallas Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in his name to the Beaver County Humane Society, 394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001, https://beavercountyhumanesociety.org/





Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
