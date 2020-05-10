|
|
Robert Lyle Ledford Sr.
Formerly of
Center Township
Robert Lyle Ledford Sr., age 61, formerly of Center Township, died Tuesday May 5, 2020 at home in Kennedy Township.
He was born January 8, 1959, in Beaver Falls, Pa., and was the son of the late Marjorie Helen Farmer Ledford and Wilfred James Ledford. He was a 1977 graduate from Center High School and Parkway West Electrical School. He worked in the construction industry most of his life and most recently was employed with Giant Eagle.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Snyder Ledford, McAllen, Texas.
Surviving are his beloved son, Robert Lyle Ledford, Jr. (Kimber) of Gibsonia, Pa.; daughter, Michel Fetterman (Mike) of Hopewell, Pa.; grandchildren, Colin, Brandon and Shyla; also his loyal Airedale Terrier, Teddy; four sisters and one brother, Nancy Mae Tuck of Houston, Texas, Carol Ann Lancia of Kennedy Township, James Wilfred Ledford (Deborah) of Ohioville, Susan Jane Arsevich of Hopewell Township, and Jeannie Louise Devich (Mark) of Hopewell Township along with many nieces and nephews who will miss their favorite great uncle dearly.
Bob will always be remembered for his ready smile, love of children and family and willingness to lend a helping hand.
The family thanks the doctors and staff at Allegheny General Hospital and Wexford Health and Wellness Center with AHN Hospice services for their loving care.
Due to health concerns surrounding COVID 19, a memorial service will take place at a later date at the SZAL FUNERAL HOME. INC. 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks, Pa.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020