ROBERT M. "RIBS" RIBNICKY
Robert M. 'Ribs' Ribnicky

Hopewell Township

Robert M. 'Ribs' Ribnicky, 80, of Hopewell Twp., passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, August 23, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Born August 7, 1940, in West Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Michael and Anna (Pasterik) Ribnicky.

Mr. Ribnicky was a retired employee of Stone and Webster Engineering and Eaton Corporation, and he was an avid Pittsburgh sports enthusiast

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sally (Ahrens) Ribnicky.

Surviving are three daughters, Rochelle (Jack) Farmerie, Monica (Scott) Marckioni, and Roberta (Chris) Acosta; five grandchildren, Samantha Marckioni, Madison Farmerie, Mallory Marckioni, Gabriela Acosta and Canaan Acosta; a sister and brother-in-law, Martha and George Seech, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Honoring his wishes, there will be no visitation, however, family and friends are welcome to attend his memorial service, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the home of his daughter, Rochelle Farmerie.

Bob had a big heart and was a fun-loving person. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa,

www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
