Robert M. Toth
Robert M. Toth

Brighton Township

Robert M. Toth, 76, of Brighton Twp., passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born April 6, 1944, in Pittsburgh, he was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, having been a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, and an active member of the American Legion Chapter 481, Midland, where he served in the American Legion Honor Guard. Robert worked for over 40 years in the airline industry, having started his career with Eastern Airlines, and ending with US Airways. Upon his retirement, he and his wife Jacqueline loved being Florida "snowbirds." He was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church of Beaver.

Robert will be greatly missed by his wife of 55 years, Jacqueline Toth, Brighton Twp.; son, Shawn Toth, Ohioville; daughter, Tara Toth McKay, Fallston; one sister, Shirley (Sherwin) Houser, Pittsburgh; along with grandchildren, Jesse, Shannon, Travis, Jacob, Andrew, and Cody. Robert was happily awaiting his first great-grandson due in December.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Toth.

Friends will be received Monday, November 23, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
