ROBERT MINNICH


1921 - 2020
ROBERT MINNICH Obituary
Robert Minnich

Hopewell Township

Robert Minnich, 98, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in his home.

Born July 17, 1921, in Aliquippa, a son of the late Nick and Mila Minnich, he was a member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church in Aliquippa. Bob graduated from Aliquippa High School and the University of Pittsburgh. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in World War II, and retired as a Safety Inspector from LTV Steel, Aliquippa Works. Bob served as a cemetery caretaker for St. Elijah Serbian Church Cemetery for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mike, and two sisters, Dorothy and Mickie.

Bob had wonderful and devoted caretakers, Dale, Edna, Dave, Linda, Janet, Chelsea, Liz, Jennifer, Marissa, Lori and Kim.

His caretakers would like to thank Dr. Randy Shemer and his staff and Allegheny Health Network Hospice Care Companion, for all their kindness and compassionate care.

Due to COVID 19, a private service was held at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church Cemetery, Hopewell Twp., where he was laid to rest.

Arrangements have been provided by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020
