Robert O. Ord
Robert O. Ord

Vanport

Robert O. Ord, 87, of Vanport, passed away November 8, 2020, at Beaver Meadows, Beaver.

Born October 31, 1933, in Rochester, he was son of the late Orville E. and Jessie Hohl Ord. He was a retired employee with Arco Polymer in Potter Twp.; a member of the Vanport Presbyterian Church; a U.S. Air Force veteran in the Korean War, received his Air Force training in Amarillo, Texas, and was stationed in the Lockborn Air Force Base, Ohio. He had worked for Sinclair Copper and Arco Polymer in Wichita Falls, Kansas. He was a past member and vice president of the Van Buren Men'sClub, a member of the Van Buren Homes Board of Directors of which he had been Vice President for nine years. He was a member of a barbershop quartet, loved music, playing the organ, enjoyed boating, and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene R. Hatchner Ord in 1997. Also preceded in death by a step granddaughter, Lindsy Marie Allen and two brothers, George W. and Donald Ord.

He is survived by one daughter, Cynde K. Jayden and her friend, Neil Lowry, Monaca; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Robert W. Ord, Albright, W.Va.; Ronald D. and Kimberly Ord, Tipp City, Ohio; and Dale Christopher Ord, Bailey, Colorado; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn Bethea, Culpepper, Virginia; a sister-in-law, Patricia Carter, Center Twp.; a brother-in-law, William Hatchner, Boalsburg, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Officiating is friend of the family, the Rev. Donald MacNeil. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Interment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.

The family wishes memorial contributions to be made to the Vanport Presbyterian Church, 289 Georgetown Lane, Beaver, PA 15009.

Full Military Honors by the Beaver County Special Unit will take place for their fallen comrade on Thursday at 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
