Robert Oliver "Bobby" Sarver
1941 - 2020
Robert Oliver Sarver 'Bobby'

Aliquippa

Robert Oliver Sarver "Bobby", 79, of Aliquippa, formerly of San Clemente, Calif., passed away peacefully with his beloved wife by his side on August 31, 2020.

He was born February 15, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and was the son of the late Oliver and Elizabeth (Andrews) Sarver.

Bobby was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Sarver.

Bobby met the love of his life, Marlene Piroli, in 1954. Eleven years later they married and spent 55 wonderful years together. Bobby and his wife moved to California and purchased the Picadilly Deli in San Clemente, Calif. Their slogan quickly became "Fill your belly at the Picadilly Deli." They worked side by side, met new people, made many wonderful friends and a lifetime of cherished memories.

Bobby was a kind, gentle man who will be deeply missed by his wife and best friend, Marlene Sarver and a sister, Betty Jane (Sarver) Schaeffer, Beaver Falls.

Honoring Bobby's wishes there will not be any service. Marlene would like to extend her gratitude to her wonderful neighbor, Michelle Zajak for always being there to lend a helping hand.

Arrangements were made with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mastrofrancesco F H
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
