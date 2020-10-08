1/1
Robert Orrin Torrence
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Orrin Torrence

Formerly of Monaca

Robert Orrin Torrence, 71, formerly of Monaca, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, following a brief illness.

Born January 25, 1949, he was a son of the late Orrin and Phyllis Torrence. A 1967 graduate of Beaver High School, Robert went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He retired from the maintenance department at Penn State University, Beaver Campus. Robert loved his family greatly, and will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather and great-grandfather. He also had an affection for all animals.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Torrence in 2012.

He will be sadly missed by his son, Jason (Susan Waxler) Torrence, Aliquippa; two daughters, Melanie (Sean) Smith, East Palestine, Ohio, and Amanda Jackson, Washingtonville, Ohio; one brother, Kevin (Wendy) Torrence, Beaver; a sister, Kay (Jeff) Wilson, Jarrettsville, Md.; six grandchildren, Samantha (Jimmy) Craig, Ava and Alivia Robinson, Evan Smith, and Madison and Payton Jackson; along with two great-grandsons, Evan and Henry Craig; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Friday, October 9, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, followed by interment with full military rights at St. Cecilia Cemetery, Rochester. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, including the wearing of masks and social distancing.

Memorial donations in Robert's name may be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Noll Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved