Robert Orrin Torrence
Formerly of Monaca
Robert Orrin Torrence, 71, formerly of Monaca, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, following a brief illness.
Born January 25, 1949, he was a son of the late Orrin and Phyllis Torrence. A 1967 graduate of Beaver High School, Robert went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He retired from the maintenance department at Penn State University, Beaver Campus. Robert loved his family greatly, and will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather and great-grandfather. He also had an affection for all animals.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Torrence in 2012.
He will be sadly missed by his son, Jason (Susan Waxler) Torrence, Aliquippa; two daughters, Melanie (Sean) Smith, East Palestine, Ohio, and Amanda Jackson, Washingtonville, Ohio; one brother, Kevin (Wendy) Torrence, Beaver; a sister, Kay (Jeff) Wilson, Jarrettsville, Md.; six grandchildren, Samantha (Jimmy) Craig, Ava and Alivia Robinson, Evan Smith, and Madison and Payton Jackson; along with two great-grandsons, Evan and Henry Craig; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Friday, October 9, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, followed by interment with full military rights at St. Cecilia Cemetery, Rochester. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, including the wearing of masks and social distancing.
Memorial donations in Robert's name may be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.