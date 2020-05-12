|
Robert P. Frick
Monaca
Robert P. Frick, 86, of Monaca, passed away on Monday morning, May 11, 2020, at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph.
The only child of the late Peter F. and Jennie R. (Cerutti) Frick, Bob was a 1952 graduate of Beaver Falls High School. He was employed as a millwright with Crucible Steel Corporation in Midland which was later known as J&L Steel Corporation. Robert was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Monaca. He was mechanically inclined and enjoyed bowling as a pastime, having once bowled a near perfect game of 298.
Robert will be sadly missed by his wife, Loritta (Tosadori) Frick to whom he was united in marriage on October 15, 1955, in St Mary's Catholic Church in Beaver Falls; a daughter, Janet (Ted) Gallo of Monaca; and a son, Robert Frick, Jr. of Florida; and three grandchildren, Jeffrey (Holly) Brummitt, Sarah Gallo (Chris Battaglini), and Teddy Gallo.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday at SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, followed by a Mass of Christian burial on Thursday in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Monaca.
Due to the inability to have a public visitation and ceremony, everyone is encouraged to share an online condolence, a favorite story or maybe the way Bob touched your heart, by visiting simpsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 12, 2020