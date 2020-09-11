Robert Paul PribulskyConwayRobert Paul Pribulsky, 51, of Conway, passed away at home on September 5, 2020.He was the son of Barbara and the late Robert Pribulsky.He is survived by his wife, Belinda Pribulsky; sister, Carol Urban; children, Jonathan and Zackery Pribulsky; stepchildren, Rachel Ward, Andrew, Nicole, and Holly Throop; grandchildren, Levi, Rhea, and Jordyn and niece, Kaitlyn.He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force ,was a member of the Masons Lodge number 229. He was a 38-year member of the Conway Volunteer Fire Department holding the most recent position as Chief. Robert was very active in the community he loved and served.Friends will be received Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549). A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday.The family requests donations be made in care of the Conway Volunteer Fire Department.