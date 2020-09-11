1/1
ROBERT PAUL PRIBULSKY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Paul Pribulsky

Conway

Robert Paul Pribulsky, 51, of Conway, passed away at home on September 5, 2020.

He was the son of Barbara and the late Robert Pribulsky.

He is survived by his wife, Belinda Pribulsky; sister, Carol Urban; children, Jonathan and Zackery Pribulsky; stepchildren, Rachel Ward, Andrew, Nicole, and Holly Throop; grandchildren, Levi, Rhea, and Jordyn and niece, Kaitlyn.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force ,was a member of the Masons Lodge number 229. He was a 38-year member of the Conway Volunteer Fire Department holding the most recent position as Chief. Robert was very active in the community he loved and served.

Friends will be received Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549). A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday.

The family requests donations be made in care of the Conway Volunteer Fire Department.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
7242662549
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved