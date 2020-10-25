1/1
Robert (Bob) Regney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob) Regney

Formerly of Monaca

Robert Regney (Bob), 92, of Lynchburg, Va., formerly of Monaca, Pa., and Scottdale, Pa., passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, peacefully in Lynchburg, Va.

He was born November 20, 1927, in Ambridge, Pa., the son of the late Frank and Julia Drexler Regney. Bob was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Lynchburg, a graduate of Monaca High School, class of 1945 then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of Bethany College.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his oldest son, Robert (Radio) Regney 2017; his oldest sister, Francena Regney Colamarino Grab; a younger brother, John Regney; a nephew, Donald (Bumper) Parker; and an aunt, Irene Drexler Neuber.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Margaret Ann (O'Neil) Regney, Lynchburg, Va., formerly of Beaver, Pa., and Scottdale, Pa., and son David Regney, Lynchburg, Va., formerly of Scottdale, Pa. Also surviving is a brother, Donald Regney (Anita) of Monaca, Pa.; a sister, Marlene Parker of Conway, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a gentle and kind soul that loved golf, animals, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"Bob, we are sure Jesus welcomes you into paradise. Rest In Peace Bobby we love you!!"

In celebration of his life the Funeral/Mass will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Friday, November 20th at 11 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved