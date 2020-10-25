Robert (Bob) Regney



Formerly of Monaca



Robert Regney (Bob), 92, of Lynchburg, Va., formerly of Monaca, Pa., and Scottdale, Pa., passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, peacefully in Lynchburg, Va.



He was born November 20, 1927, in Ambridge, Pa., the son of the late Frank and Julia Drexler Regney. Bob was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Lynchburg, a graduate of Monaca High School, class of 1945 then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of Bethany College.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his oldest son, Robert (Radio) Regney 2017; his oldest sister, Francena Regney Colamarino Grab; a younger brother, John Regney; a nephew, Donald (Bumper) Parker; and an aunt, Irene Drexler Neuber.



He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Margaret Ann (O'Neil) Regney, Lynchburg, Va., formerly of Beaver, Pa., and Scottdale, Pa., and son David Regney, Lynchburg, Va., formerly of Scottdale, Pa. Also surviving is a brother, Donald Regney (Anita) of Monaca, Pa.; a sister, Marlene Parker of Conway, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was a gentle and kind soul that loved golf, animals, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.



"Bob, we are sure Jesus welcomes you into paradise. Rest In Peace Bobby we love you!!"



In celebration of his life the Funeral/Mass will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Friday, November 20th at 11 a.m.



