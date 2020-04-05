|
|
Robert T.
Betters
Beaver Falls
Robert T. Betters, 63, of Beaver Falls, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born January 27, 1957, in Sewickley, he is the son of Wanda (Ginand) Betters and the late David N. Betters.
Robert was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa. He was a 1975 graduate of Aliquippa High School and Beaver County Vocational Technical School. He was a cosmetologist by trade and ran his own Disc business for 30 years.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his beloved wife of 41 years, Pasqua "Patty" (DellliCarpini) Betters; two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Gloria Betters and Michael and Leann Betters; his grandchildren, Angelina, Matthew, Robert, Dakota, and Brendan; four brothers, David (Sharon) Betters, Ronald (Debra) Betters, Ralph (Marianne) Betters, and Timothy (Rose) Betters; three sisters, Priscilla (Leonard) Stotka, Linda Humm, and Renee (Kenneth) Yuhas; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his beloved Shih Tzu, Cleo.
The family would like to thank the Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Hospice and UPMC Home Heath, especially Lauren, Arlene, and Teresa for their extra special care.
Due to health concerns surrounding COVID19 a private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will take place at a later date.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020