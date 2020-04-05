Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Betters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert T. Betters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert T. Betters Obituary
Robert T.

Betters

Beaver Falls

Robert T. Betters, 63, of Beaver Falls, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born January 27, 1957, in Sewickley, he is the son of Wanda (Ginand) Betters and the late David N. Betters.

Robert was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa. He was a 1975 graduate of Aliquippa High School and Beaver County Vocational Technical School. He was a cosmetologist by trade and ran his own Disc business for 30 years.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his beloved wife of 41 years, Pasqua "Patty" (DellliCarpini) Betters; two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Gloria Betters and Michael and Leann Betters; his grandchildren, Angelina, Matthew, Robert, Dakota, and Brendan; four brothers, David (Sharon) Betters, Ronald (Debra) Betters, Ralph (Marianne) Betters, and Timothy (Rose) Betters; three sisters, Priscilla (Leonard) Stotka, Linda Humm, and Renee (Kenneth) Yuhas; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his beloved Shih Tzu, Cleo.

The family would like to thank the Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Hospice and UPMC Home Heath, especially Lauren, Arlene, and Teresa for their extra special care.

Due to health concerns surrounding COVID19 a private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.

A memorial Mass of Christian burial will take place at a later date.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -