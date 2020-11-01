Robert Thomas 'Robbie' AllmanIndustryRobert Thomas "Robbie" Allman, 46, of Industry, died on October 28, 2020, in UPMC Mercy.Born September 9, 1974, in Sewickley, Pa., a son of John and Alice Clayton Allman, Industry. He attended Western Beaver High School and had been employed as a roofer.He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Allman in 2015.In addition to his parents, he leaves behind a son, David Shipman, Beaver Falls; a daughter, Jayna Finholt, Industry; a brother, Christopher Allman, Industry; sisters and brother-in-law, Michelle and Paul Vicznesky, Monaca; and Sarah Allman, Industry; and his paternal grandmother, Patricia Allman, Virginia. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. till the time of service at 7:30 p.m. Interment will follow at a later date.The family is being served by D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.