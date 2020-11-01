1/
Robert Thomas "Robbie" Allman
Robert Thomas 'Robbie' Allman

Industry

Robert Thomas "Robbie" Allman, 46, of Industry, died on October 28, 2020, in UPMC Mercy.

Born September 9, 1974, in Sewickley, Pa., a son of John and Alice Clayton Allman, Industry. He attended Western Beaver High School and had been employed as a roofer.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Allman in 2015.

In addition to his parents, he leaves behind a son, David Shipman, Beaver Falls; a daughter, Jayna Finholt, Industry; a brother, Christopher Allman, Industry; sisters and brother-in-law, Michelle and Paul Vicznesky, Monaca; and Sarah Allman, Industry; and his paternal grandmother, Patricia Allman, Virginia. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. till the time of service at 7:30 p.m. Interment will follow at a later date.

The family is being served by D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
