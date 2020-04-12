|
Robert V. 'Bob' Balderson
Chippewa Township
Robert V. Balderson (Bob) passed away in his home Monday, April 6, 2020, following a six- month illness.
Robert was born in New Brighton December 19, 1929, the son of the late Augustus and Evelyn (Graham) Balderson. Bob grew up in New Brighton and graduated from New Brighton High School before joining the U.S. Navy. He served for 4 years during the Korean War.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn (Black) Balderson; one son, Robert J. Balderson; two granddaughters, Roxanne (Roxy) Balderson and Katherine (Katie) Balderson; a great-granddaughter, Lyric; two sisters, Norma Mulik and Shirley Craig; and an extended family which includes a daughter-in-law, Colleen Balderson, her son Tom and his wife Amy, and Colleen's grandchildren Eli, Issac and Ainsley; a stepdaughter, Terri and her husband Russel; a stepson, Mike; four stepgrandchildren, Zachariah, Jessica, Christy and Michael; two step great-grandchildren, Hayli and Kade; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend of the family, "Sonja."
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Steve Mulik.
Bob retired from Westinghouse Electric with 40 years of service as an inspector in the Quality Control Department. He belonged to Westinghouse salaried union where for a time he served as a union representative; he also belonged to the Westinghouse Clerks Association. A little bit of a workaholic, Bob continued working into retirement as a truck driver with both Skyline and AGX. Finally retiring again in his mid-seventies.
Bob had an interest in steam engines, acquired several; he put them into the Darlington Industrial Museum where he loved showing them off and running them for the visitors of the museum. Until he became ill, he was an active member of the Little Beaver Historical Society for years.
Bob was a member of the Chippewa United Methodist Church.
Please no flowers or gifts; if desired, contributions in Bob's memory can be made to the Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Rd., Beaver Falls, PA 15010 or the Little Beaver Historical Society, P.O. Box 304, Darlington, PA 16115 or a .
The family would like to thank Dr. Carl Sestito and Angie from the Good Samaritan Hospice for their loving care.
Because of the danger imposed by the Coronavirus, the service and the entombment will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Allan Brooks of the CUMC.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 12, 2020